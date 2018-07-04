Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa Are Road Tripping From LA To Vancouver To Film Season 3

The filming of Riverdale season 3 is finally upon us, and Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa, otherwise known as Jughead and Archie Andrews have kicked off the occasion with the cutest bromantic road trip from LA and Vancouver!

The Riverdale cast are always having the best time with each other and we get genuinely jealous we can't come along on their adventures - the latest of which has seen Cole Sprouse and BFF KJ Apa road trip from LA all the way to Vancouver, where they are set to begin filming for season 3 of the epic show, alongside the likes of Lili Reinhart and Veronica Lodge!

Riverdale Season 3 Cast, Release Date, News & Latest Storyline

The boys are no strangers to hitting the open road and often document their couples trips, having gone on a hilarious camping holiday back in 2017, which included Cole flossing his teeth under the cover of darkness and spooking KJ.

Madelaine Petsch AKA Cherry Blossom recently revealed they are set to return to Canada to film the next series in a YouTube video, and it looks like that time has finally arrived!

We. Are. SO. Excited.

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Riverdale News