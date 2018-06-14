Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Talks About Season 3 And Life Before The Show

14 June 2018, 15:00

Riverdale's Cherry Blossom AKA Madelaine Petsch did a Q&A with fans, where she spoke about filming season 3 and her life before fame and the show!

As Riverdale Season 3 is finally confirmed and due for release this autumn, Cherry Blossom aka Madelaine Petsch has done a Q&A on her YouTube channel, answering all kinds of fan questions about pineapple on a pizza, her favourite kind of tea - but most importantly, what's going on in the next season of one of our favourite Nextflix teen dramas!

Madelaine even opened up about how much her life has transformed since being cast as the sassiest gal in Riverdale, admitting she held down not two, but THREE jobs when struggling to become an actress and even had some pretty motivational words for those who are still out there trying to make it!

The biggest hint about season 3 came when Madelaine was asked her favourite place to go on holiday, to which she replied Vancouver, where she is headed soon to film! 

GIF: GIPHY

We can't wait to have the drama and general fabulousness of Riverdale back in our lives...can you tell we're EXCITED?

