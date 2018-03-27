Fans Unleash Their Rage As Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Were Asked An “Inappropriate Question”

27 March 2018, 12:03

Cole Sprouse Quizzed About Dating Lili Reinhart

A fan outright asked the Riverdale pair if they were dating during a public panel, but fans and their fellow cast members aren't happy at all!

Riverdale is one of the biggest shows around right now and with Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart absolutely smashing it in their roles as Jughead and Betty, the pair are obviously gonna come under a lot of fan scrutiny.

All that attention has led to plenty of rumours that the pair are actually dating, having regularly shared snaps of each other on their social media accounts as well as being pictured together a number of times.

> Harry Styles & Cole Sprouse: The Fashion Icon & The New Kid On The Block

So when one fan directly asked the pair whether they are officially dating, you'd think fans would be happy because we kinda all really wanna know the deal and see them happy together, but fans and the duo's castmates were outraged.

Check out the video above to see the moment in full, but both Cole and Lili were clearly surprised by the fan's bold question, with Lili hiding her face whilst Cole hilariously responded "no comment".

But as soon as the question is asked, you can hear Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom in the show, say "That's such an inappropriate question".

Fans also took to Twitter to blast the fact the fan asked the question and felt the actors deserved more respect around their private lives...

'Why was everyone so fussed about a question that plenty of people wanna know the answer to?', you might think, but there's actually a very good reason.

Both Cole and Lili have spoken out before in various interviews over the last 12 months and asked for fans and the press to respect their privacy when it comes to their personal lives, having suffered from anxiety.

But there was one moment that may have given fans the biggest hint yet that the pair are dating and that's Cole's comments as the panel moved onto the next question.

If you watch and listen carefully, you can actually see Lili turn to Cole as he appears to mumble, "Thanks for not answering. Good job". If that is the case, then it seems that Cole is thanking Lili for not giving anything away about their relationship status.

It could also be another member of the panel as everyone on stage was wearing a mic, but it very much looked and sounded like Cole to us.

Either way, the pair are remaining coy on the rumours surrounding them and it doesn't look like fans who do want to know whether they're romantically linked will get an answer any time soon.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Riverdale Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Ed Sheeran and Riverdale's KJ Apa were on a show together back in the day...

