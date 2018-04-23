TOWIE's Courtney Green Broke Up With Myles Barnett And People Couldn't Be Happier

23 April 2018, 12:29

Myles Courtney TOWIE Break Up Asset

Twitter users have leapt to praise and support Courtney Green for ending her relationship with Myles Barnett for his aggressive outbursts...

After an intensely rocky two year relationship that played out on the nation's TV screens, Courtney Green put an end to her and Myles Barnett's drama filled romance on last night's TOWIE episode and people are celebrating.

QUIZ: Match The Classic Quote To The TOWIE Cast Member

Viewers were shocked a few weeks ago when Myles flipped out in one scene that saw him throw a smoothie over new member Jordan Wright and turned on Courtney, branding her a s**g for flirting with him.

Although he met Courtney to admit he was wrong and apologise, she finally ended things for good and people jumped onto Twitter to praise and support the reality star.

There must be something in the water the TOWIE boys are drinking, because they've been squabbling each other more than ever before- don't even get us started on Pete Wicks and Gatsby.

Fellow cast member James Locke has also received intense backlash for the 'aggressive' way he speaks to girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou and the heated rows he had with other cast members Chloe Lewis and Chloe Meadows. 

We already can't wait for next week, with rumours swirling that after the huge fuss Myles kicked up over Court's apparent flirting, that he has indeed cheated on her. Dramz.

Download Our Shiny New App For All The Latest Towie News

Watch Perrie Edwards tell her boyfriend off for singing:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Niall Horan on stage at KIIS Jingle Ball

WATCH: Niall Horan Reveals Why He Squeezes His Bum Cheeks With On Stage Demonstration
2018 Pop Album Capital 2

Your Definitive List Of The Hottest New Albums You NEED In Your Life In 2018
Ariana Grande Fans Recreate Music Video

Ariana Grande Fans Are Going To Extremes To Recreate Her 'No Tears Left To Cry' Music Video
Jacob Sartorius Millie Bobby Brown Asset

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius’ Relationship Gets Serious With Another Adorable Insta Post
David Guetta & Avicii

The Avicii Effect: 11 Pop Songs The DJ Somehow Made Even BETTER With His Remixes

Avicii

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Film Throwback Quiz Asset

Tick Off Every Throwback Film You've Seen, And We'll Accurately Tell You Your Age
Montana Brown and Joey Essex

They're Dating WHO?! 2018's Hottest Celebrity Relationship Rumours!
POTW 16th April Asset

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music