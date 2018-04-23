TOWIE's Courtney Green Broke Up With Myles Barnett And People Couldn't Be Happier

Twitter users have leapt to praise and support Courtney Green for ending her relationship with Myles Barnett for his aggressive outbursts...

After an intensely rocky two year relationship that played out on the nation's TV screens, Courtney Green put an end to her and Myles Barnett's drama filled romance on last night's TOWIE episode and people are celebrating.

You can’t change who you are yes Courtney #TOWIE — Marie Anthony (@mlawelshgirl) April 22, 2018

Courtney breaking up with Myles is a perfect example of you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone #towie — Millie (@Millharrison) April 22, 2018

I am so happy Courtney finished with Myles! — J♡nnifer (@jennif3r_m) April 22, 2018

Viewers were shocked a few weeks ago when Myles flipped out in one scene that saw him throw a smoothie over new member Jordan Wright and turned on Courtney, branding her a s**g for flirting with him.

Although he met Courtney to admit he was wrong and apologise, she finally ended things for good and people jumped onto Twitter to praise and support the reality star.

I’m glad Courtney realised how toxic and agreesive Miles is .... You are a strong, beautiful, woman Courtney, who deserves to be treated like a queen #TOWIE — Hannah Morris (@Morrisssey_) April 22, 2018

There must be something in the water the TOWIE boys are drinking, because they've been squabbling each other more than ever before- don't even get us started on Pete Wicks and Gatsby.

Fellow cast member James Locke has also received intense backlash for the 'aggressive' way he speaks to girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou and the heated rows he had with other cast members Chloe Lewis and Chloe Meadows.

We already can't wait for next week, with rumours swirling that after the huge fuss Myles kicked up over Court's apparent flirting, that he has indeed cheated on her. Dramz.

