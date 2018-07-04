This Original Geordie Shore Cast Member Is Set To Return For The New Series

We can’t wait for their return.

Geordie Shore hasn’t quite been the same since most of the original cast slowly departed, but it looks like another original is coming back for the next series – James Tindale has apparently signed up to rejoin the cast!

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed

It comes after news that Scotty T will be returning as ‘house boss’ in charge of getting the cast mortal every day, but James will also be joining the house once again.

James left in 2014 after joining the show as part of the original cast back in 2011 and he’s since made a couple of cameos for special episodes of the show without being in the main cast.

A source told the tabloids, “James is already filming with the cast in Newcastle – he was on a night out with them and then they went to a kebab shop.

“Everyone was mortal, just like the old days – he was having a catch up with Sophie [Kasaei] and getting friendly with Abbie [Holborn].

“He’s single again and bosses think he’s exactly what the show needs right now.”

His return comes after news that Scotty T would also be coming back as a house boss, with sources claiming, “Anna, who we know is in charge of the house, has brought Scotty in to work as a boss alongside her.

“He impressed bosses on Just Tattoo Of Us and they think he deserves a second chance. Scotty will be in charge of the Geordies' activities and will be setting the challenges they do. He’s telling everyone he’s going out to make them all mortal and make the show crazy like it used to be.”

We’re already hyped for the next series!

Download Our Fabulous New App For All The Latest Geordie Shore News