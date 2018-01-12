Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Is Forced To Deny Newbie Steph Did Drugs On The Show

Fans thought they saw something in the trailer for next week’s show.

We know Geordie Shore is one of the wildest shows on TV, but fans thought they saw something even more extreme in the trailer for next week’s show – they claimed newbie Stephanie Snowdon was doing drugs from Abbie Holborn’s leg.

After the first show of the new series aired on this week, fans thought they could see Stephanie bending down to Abbie’s leg and assumed she was taking drugs – but Abbie took to Twitter to explain what really happened.

Abbie explained that Stephanie was leaning down to help her unhook an earring that had got caught up in her underwear, which wasn’t super clear on the short clip that was making its way round Twitter.

The footage ripped from this week’s @mtvgeordieshore has been taken out of context. In the show you can clearly see that my hoop earring is caught in my underwear and Steph is helping me to get it out! — Abbie holborn (@abbiegshore) January 11, 2018

I honestly thaught from the video shown it was true but I just watched the episode and it’s completely different, it’s 100% her earring if you watch the episode you can see it better and it’s clearer — Calum Bowess (@BowessCalum) January 11, 2018

Phew – that’s cleared that one up... though we're still confused how Abbie managed to get an earring caught up in her knickers!