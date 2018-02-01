QUIZ: Tell Us Which Of These Shows You've Finished & We'll Give You Your Netflix BFF

1 February 2018, 14:17

Netflix Character Quiz Stranger Things Riverdale

Don't act disappointed when you don't get Jughead ok?

We all struggle to choose our favourite character when it comes to the likes of Stranger Things, Riverdale & every other show on Netflix.

So we've made it just a little bit easier for you and chosen your Netflix BFF for you. All you have to do is list all the shows you've seen and we'll do the rest.

> Aced This Quiz Did You?! We've Got Shed Loads Quizzes For You To Show Off Your Mental Strength!

Give it a go and let us know who you get!

 
> 'Riverdale''s Lili Reinhart Has Blasted Fan Accounts After A 'Model Vs Lili' Poll Flooded Her Timeline

Did you get Crazy Eyes? You deffo look like the type of person to get a nutty inmate...

Let's take a second and check out the moment Ed met KJ Apa!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Beyonce and Jay Z

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  2. 2
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  3. 3
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  5. 5
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  8. 8
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  9. 9
    Breathe artwork
    Breathe
    Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  10. 10
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed") artwork
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  12. 12
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  14. 14
    Filthy artwork
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  16. 16
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  17. 17
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello / Young Thug / Fifth...
    itunes
  18. 18
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  19. 19
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  20. 20
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  21. 21
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  24. 24
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  25. 25
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  27. 27
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  28. 28
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  29. 29
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  30. 30
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  31. 31
    Never Enough artwork
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  32. 32
    My My My! artwork
    My My My!
    Troye Sivan
    itunes
  33. 33
    My Lover artwork
    My Lover
    Not3s
    itunes
  34. 34
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  35. 35
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  37. 37
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK) artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  38. 38
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  39. 39
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  40. 40
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site