Watch: The Moment Love Island's Zara Sees Adam Kiss Darylle For The First Time

2 July 2018, 10:48

Love Island producers haven't held back on the savagery this year as they sat Zara down and filmed her as she watched Adam lock lips with Darylle Sargeant for the first time

When fellow Islanders dumped Zara Mcdermott from Love Island in a shocking twist, she swore she would be waiting for Adam Collard on the outside, and was even heard crying to other Islanders, even saying she wanted him to leave the show with her. 

But that didn't happen. In fact, the total opposite went down, as everyone has sat through, silently shaking their heads and thinking 'we told you so'.

Ellie Jones Love Island 2018: Everything From Her Ex Jack Fincham, Age, Job & Baby Ballroom

On 'Aftersun', they decided to sit Zara down with a glass of rosé (trust us, she needed it) and showed her everything Adam has been up to in her absence, which is basically instantly dropping her for new tattooed bombshell Darylle Sargeant, which Zara simply calls "Rosie part two".

Zara is visibly shocked as Adam lays it on thick with the new islander, saying "I can't watch this, I actually can't watch it".  

The internet, of course, isn't letting Adam off that easily and has busy creating some savage memes in honour of his true player status.

 

@greatbritish.memes is a must follow for memes

A post shared by Love Island Reactions (@loveislandreactions) onJul 1, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Eyal Booker Amber Davies DMs

WATCH: Eyal Confirms That As Soon As He Left The Love Island Villa, Amber Slid In His DMs
leigh-anne little mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Boycotts Love Island Over ‘Lack Of Diversity’
love Island, new, contestants

Ellie Jones Love Island 2018: Everything From Her Ex Jack Fincham, Age, Job & Baby Ballroom

Alex Miller Love Island

Alex Miller Love Island 2018: Everything About The New Islander, From His Job, Age And Instagram
Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island

Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island 2018: Details Including Modelling, Age, Instagram, Exes & Tinder

More Movies & TV News

Rosie 'Love Island' Make-Up Challenge

WATCH: Rosie Gives Love Island's Adam A Taste Of His Own Medicine By Wrecking His Make-Up
Darylle Sargeant Love Island

Darylle Sargeant 'Love Island' 2018: Age, Instagram, Ex-Boyfriends and Tattoos Revealed
Hayley Hughes Spelling Bee Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Hayley Hughes Gets Thrashed By A 13-Year-Old In Spelling Competition
Kendall 'Love Island' Meet And Greet Asset

This Is How Much It'll Cost You To Meet Kendall From 'Love Island'...
Dani Dyer 'We Still Kill The Old Way'

WATCH: You Definitely Missed Dani Dyer's Acting Debut In Movies Alongside Her Dad!