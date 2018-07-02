Watch: The Moment Love Island's Zara Sees Adam Kiss Darylle For The First Time

Love Island producers haven't held back on the savagery this year as they sat Zara down and filmed her as she watched Adam lock lips with Darylle Sargeant for the first time

When fellow Islanders dumped Zara Mcdermott from Love Island in a shocking twist, she swore she would be waiting for Adam Collard on the outside, and was even heard crying to other Islanders, even saying she wanted him to leave the show with her.

But that didn't happen. In fact, the total opposite went down, as everyone has sat through, silently shaking their heads and thinking 'we told you so'.

On 'Aftersun', they decided to sit Zara down with a glass of rosé (trust us, she needed it) and showed her everything Adam has been up to in her absence, which is basically instantly dropping her for new tattooed bombshell Darylle Sargeant, which Zara simply calls "Rosie part two".

Zara is visibly shocked as Adam lays it on thick with the new islander, saying "I can't watch this, I actually can't watch it".

The internet, of course, isn't letting Adam off that easily and has busy creating some savage memes in honour of his true player status.

