Zara McDermott Love Island: What Is A Government Advisor? What Is Zara’s LinkedIn And Who Are Her Ex-Boyfriends?

Two new Love Island girls have arrived in the ITV2 villa and bombshell Zara McDermott has particularly caught everyone’s attention thanks to her job and impressive LinkedIn page - here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island 2018 mixed the pot with two new girls, one being Zara McDermott - a government advisor.

Walking into the ITV2 villa with Ellie Brown, Zara - who has an impressive LinkedIn page - immediately caught the eye of Adam Collard.

But what is Zara’s actual job in the Department for Education? Who are her ex-boyfriends? What’s her Instagram? Here’s everything you need to know:

(PIC: LinkedIn)

What is Zara McDermott’s job?

The 21 year old stunned the Love Island cast and viewers with her announcement that she was a Government Advisor.

And thanks to her open LinkedIn page, we can see Zara works for the Department for Education.

She was previously an Operational Officer and Correspondence Drafter for the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

(PIC: LinkedIn)

Zara’s ex-boyfriends

Zara has admitted she has had two serious ex-boyfriends, both of whom she was with for eighteen months.

She said, “I do get on really well with both of them. I’m still close to them.”

Zara McDermott on Instagram

If seeing Zara in a bikini every night wasn’t enough then her Instagram is full of sexy pictures.

Follow her on Instagram at zara_mcdermott.