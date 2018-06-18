Zara McDermott Love Island: What Is A Government Advisor? What Is Zara’s LinkedIn And Who Are Her Ex-Boyfriends?

18 June 2018, 15:04

Zara McDermott Love Island

Two new Love Island girls have arrived in the ITV2 villa and bombshell Zara McDermott has particularly caught everyone’s attention thanks to her job and impressive LinkedIn page - here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island 2018 mixed the pot with two new girls, one being Zara McDermott - a government advisor.

Walking into the ITV2 villa with Ellie Brown, Zara - who has an impressive LinkedIn page - immediately caught the eye of Adam Collard.

But what is Zara’s actual job in the Department for Education? Who are her ex-boyfriends? What’s her Instagram? Here’s everything you need to know:

> Love Island Stars' Secret Saturday Activities Finally Revealed

Love Island Zara McDermott LinkedIn

(PIC: LinkedIn)

What is Zara McDermott’s job?

The 21 year old stunned the Love Island cast and viewers with her announcement that she was a Government Advisor.

And thanks to her open LinkedIn page, we can see Zara works for the Department for Education.

She was previously an Operational Officer and Correspondence Drafter for the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

Love Island Zara McDermott

(PIC: LinkedIn)

Zara’s ex-boyfriends

Zara has admitted she has had two serious ex-boyfriends, both of whom she was with for eighteen months.

She said, “I do get on really well with both of them. I’m still close to them.”

Zara McDermott on Instagram

If seeing Zara in a bikini every night wasn’t enough then her Instagram is full of sexy pictures.

Follow her on Instagram at zara_mcdermott.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island Australia

This Dramatic Love Island Australia Clip Has Got Everyone Asking Why They Aren't Watching It
Love Island 2018

Love Island Stars' Secret Saturday Activities Finally Revealed
Love island Spoiler

Love Island's Jack Fincham Just Dropped A Huge Spoiler About Dr. Alex George

Love Island 2018

Love Island 2018 Final Date: When Does The Show End?

Love Island Application

How To Apply For Love Island 2018: Everything From Your Audition Tape To Your Instagram Page

More Movies & TV News

Alex Love Island Iain Stirling

WATCH: Iain Stirling Rinses Love Island's Alex's Sex Appeal

Amber Davies Reacts Kem Kendall Relationship

"I'd Rather Watch Paint Dry" - Amber Davies Drags Kem And Kendall's 'Romance'
Scotty T & Stephen Bear

Scotty T Got This Huge Stephen Bear Tattoo On His Bum Because Of Charlotte Crosby
Riverdale madelaine petsch Asset

Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Talks About Season 3 And Life Before The Show
Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Twitter

Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Her Twitter After Becoming A ‘Homophobic Meme’