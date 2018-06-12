WATCH: Love Island Teaser Reveals What Adam Did To Upset Rosie

Grab the popcorn!

Monday night's episode of 'Love Island' ended on the biggest cliff hanger yet as we watched Rosie confront Adam in front of the entire group, and we now finally know what's gone down!

The pair initially coupled up when Adam made the decision to ditch Kendall for solicitor Rosie, so it's no huge surprise he's now got his eyes on new girl Megan.

In a teaser clip for tonight's episode, it becomes clear Adam has pulled Megan to one side for a chat about why she didn't pick him to go on a date and expressed he has an interest in her.

Feeling uncomfortable about the situation, Megan tells Rosie what has happened and she is left in floods of tears.

She then walks up to him in front of the rest of the Islanders and asks him to explain himself in front of everybody and it is #AWKS.

We are living for this drama. Hurry up 9pm!