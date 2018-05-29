Fans Think They've Worked Out A HUGE Love Island Twist Based On This Evidence

This series could be even racier than the last!

Love Island hasn’t even started yet, but it looks like fans have worked out there might be a twist in this series already, suspecting that the UK and Australian versions may well overlap.

After fans worked out that both versions of the hit show are filming in Majorca at the same time, speculation began that the two series might well end up crossing over and having both camps meet.

The Australian version started last week and the UK series will hit screens on 4th June, and given that they are filmed verrrrry close to each other, there could be potential to drop some hot Aussies in to stir the pot.

Love Island Australia and Love Island UK are filming at the same time, and in the same place... Swapping islanders could be a potential twist! #LoveIsland — super TV (@superTV247) May 23, 2018

Can’t believe Love Island Australia is filmed in Majorca too! I wonder if the British and Aussie villas will meet at any point? #LoveIslandAU — Lucy (@imLucyIrving) May 27, 2018

What are the odds that the big twist for #LoveIsland this year will be swapping contestants with the Australian version as they’re both filmed in Mallorca @LoveIslandAU @LoveIsland @superTV247 — Colin (@ColiinGallagher) May 23, 2018

We’ll have to wait and see – but we’re already excited at the prospect of this actually happening!

