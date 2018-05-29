Fans Think They've Worked Out A HUGE Love Island Twist Based On This Evidence

29 May 2018, 10:51

'Love Island' 2018 Line-Up

This series could be even racier than the last!

Love Island hasn’t even started yet, but it looks like fans have worked out there might be a twist in this series already, suspecting that the UK and Australian versions may well overlap.

One Of The New Love Islanders Is Connected To A Previous Controversial Contestant

After fans worked out that both versions of the hit show are filming in Majorca at the same time, speculation began that the two series might well end up crossing over and having both camps meet.

The Australian version started last week and the UK series will hit screens on 4th June, and given that they are filmed verrrrry close to each other, there could be potential to drop some hot Aussies in to stir the pot.

We’ll have to wait and see – but we’re already excited at the prospect of this actually happening! 

