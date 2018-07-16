Stephanie Lam Love Island 2018: Age, Job And Relationship With Chris Hughes Revealed
16 July 2018, 15:03
As four new bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa, we've done some digging and found everything about new islander Stephanie Lam, from her alleged relationship with former islander Chris Hughes, to her age, job and exes...
As four new Love Island bombshells arrive in the villa and no doubt throw a major spanner into the works off the fully coupled up villa, we delved into their backgrounds and dating histories to find out everything you need to know about these latest contestants.
So, just who is Stephanie Lam? Where is she from and is she really secretly dating former contestant Chris Hughes - leaving him to go on the show as it's simply too good an opportunity to miss? Let's find out...
> Love Island Fans Spot 'Random Man' Swimming In The Villa Pool... WTF!?
How old is Stephanie Lam?
Stephanie is 23-years-old
Where is Stephanie Lam from?
The Love Island contestant is from Hertfordshire.
What is Stephanie's job?
Who are her exes?
Stephanie Lam has had two serious boyfriends and not dated much aside from them. Her last boyfriend broke her heart when he ended things with her, but she says they're civil now. Very mature, we're impressed!
Is she dating Love Island 2017 star Chris Hughes?
What's her Instagram handle?
Stephanie's Instagram stephanielamx. You can follow her on social media with this username - she's already got over 50k followers!
> Download Our Brand New App For The Latest Love Island News!