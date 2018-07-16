Stephanie Lam Love Island 2018: Age, Job And Relationship With Chris Hughes Revealed

As four new bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa, we've done some digging and found everything about new islander Stephanie Lam, from her alleged relationship with former islander Chris Hughes, to her age, job and exes...

As four new Love Island bombshells arrive in the villa and no doubt throw a major spanner into the works off the fully coupled up villa, we delved into their backgrounds and dating histories to find out everything you need to know about these latest contestants.

So, just who is Stephanie Lam? Where is she from and is she really secretly dating former contestant Chris Hughes - leaving him to go on the show as it's simply too good an opportunity to miss? Let's find out...

How old is Stephanie Lam?

Stephanie is 23-years-old

Where is Stephanie Lam from?

The Love Island contestant is from Hertfordshire.

What is Stephanie's job?

Stephanie is an account manager - pretty fancy hey?!

Who are her exes?

Stephanie Lam has had two serious boyfriends and not dated much aside from them. Her last boyfriend broke her heart when he ended things with her, but she says they're civil now. Very mature, we're impressed!

Is she dating Love Island 2017 star Chris Hughes?

There are rumours that Stephanie has been secretly dating 2017 Love Island favourite Chris Hughes for a few months, with Stephanie admitting they're good friends and even had 'mate dates', but denying they're anything more...we wonder if she'll talk about him in the villa?

What's her Instagram handle?

Stephanie's Instagram stephanielamx. You can follow her on social media with this username - she's already got over 50k followers!

