Love Island 2018 Bosses Introduce Strict Villa Rule For New Line Up

23 May 2018, 13:56

Love Island Ban Smoking

There are some pretty big changes coming to the upcoming Love Island series as bosses finally ban contestants from smoking on camera

As we gear up for the fourth series of the wildly popular Love Island which starts on the 4th June, the bosses are announcing some big changes, including banning smoking inside the villa or on camera after they were flooded with complaints during last year's show.

Love Island Bosses Contradict Caroline Flack's Latest Statement On Sex Scenes

Contestants will now have to smoke alone in a special 'hut' and only after they've asked permission from a producer, according to one tabloid.

However, not everyone thinks this is a good idea, with loads of Twitter users all saying the same thing; that all the best gossip goes down in the smoking areas and the show simply won't be the same without the all important smoking DMCs.

There were more complaints received about the level of smoking on the show than of the bedroom activities and the bosses are listening to those comments, but have announced the sex scenes will very much still get air time!

