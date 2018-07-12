Samira Mighty Has Left The 'Love Island' Villa

12 July 2018, 13:04

Samira Mighty has left the Love Island villa in pursuit of her romance with Frankie Foster.

Love Island's Samira Mighty has left the villa, 6 weeks into the ITV2 dating show. 

The 22-year-old was left devastated earlier this week when her partner Frankie received the lowest votes from the public and was dumped. 

During Wednesday night's episode, she was seen crying and admitted she had felt 'miserable' ever since he left. 

Dani Dyer advised her to 'sleep on it' and make a decision in the morning but it looks like her mind was already made up as, according to reports, she left early the following morning. 

Despite being on the show since day one, Samira struggled to find love and was partnered up with Dr Alex for the first few weeks. 

She then partnered up with new boy Sam but it was Frankie who won her heart when they met during the Casa Amor shake-up. 

We hope she's happier now she's left and the pair give their relationship a go on the outside! 

