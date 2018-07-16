Love Island's Samira & Frankie Hint They've Moved In Together With Instagram Tease

16 July 2018, 16:07

Love Island's Samira & Frankie

Samira ended her Love Island experience early to be with Frankie and this teaser from them certainly sounds like she made the right choice!

When Samira quit the Love Island villa early to follow her man Frankie back home, we were excited for her, but also hella nervous. Would he be waiting when she got back? Would they last as a couple and prove her decision was the correct one?

Well it turns out that the answer to both of those questions was a big fat yes, because just days after Samira and Frankie left the villa, fans are certain the pair have moved in together!

Speaking to fans as part of a Q&A session on his Instagram, Frankie was asked 'Are youse living together now?' and his response convinced many fans that he was hinting the pair have indeed moved in together.

Love Island's Frankie On Instagram Stories
Pic: Instagram

Writing back on his account, Frankie said, 'Stayed with her since she's come out', so does this mean they're actually living together full stop or is this just a temporary thing? So many questions!

Frankie's teasing response comes just hours after he asked Samira to be his girlfriend live on Love Island Aftersun, so it does seem that their relationship is moving along nicely.

We're not the only ones hapy to see Samira and Frankie together either, with plenty of fans taking to Twitter to share their feelings...

