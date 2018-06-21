Sam Bird Love Island 2018: Georgia Toffolo’s Personal Trainer Details Revealed Including Ex-Girlfriends And Instagram

21 June 2018, 16:53

Love Island 2018 Sam Bird

ITV producers have introduced new boy Sam Bird into the villa and fans are already desperate for him to steal Zara McDermott off Adam Collard.

Sam Bird is the latest bombshell to enter Love Island 2018 and the new boy’s entry is certainly going to cause some trouble.

Set to stir some drama in the villa, with fans desperate for him to steal Zara McDermott off Adam Collard, ITV2 viewers are seeking more facts and details about the personal trainer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sam from his career, working with Georgia Toffolo and his social media accounts including Twitter and Instagram:

Love Island 2018 Star Adam Collard's Dad Just Outed Him On Instagram

Love Island Sam Bird

(Pic: Sam Bird/Instagram)

Sam Bird’s job as a personal trainer

Outside of the villa, Sam is a personal trainer just like Adam. In fact, Sam’s job as a PT is Insta famous as he trains former Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

Sam Bird ex-girlfriend

We’re not sure how many relationships Sam has had at the moment but he has admitted he’s been told he’s “too pretty” before.

Have we found our new Love Island heartbreaker?

Love Island Sam Bird

(Pic: Sam Bird/Instagram)

Sam Bird on Twitter and Instagram

Get to know Sam better on Instagram at samrobertbird and on Twitter @SamRobertBird. 

