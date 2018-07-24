Love Island's Sam Bird Gets Eyebrow Makeover After Being Trolled Online

Sam Bird's eyebrows were one of the biggest talking points outside the Love Island villa and it appears all the talk has got to him!

Whilst Love Island fans were pretty captivated by Sam Bird and Georgia Steel's relationship in the house, they were also obsessed with Sam's eyebrows.

During his time in the Love Island villa, Sam's eyebrows were often ridiculed on social media for not being even and he was subjected to comments and trolling from the moment he entered the show.

But since leaving the villa, Sam has appeared on various other TV programmes, including Love Island Aftersun and fans have spotted that he's had his eyebrows 'fixed' by professional beauty experts.

International Celebrity Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist MarcosGMakeup has revealed he got his hands on Sam ahead of his appearance on Aftersun and gave him a professional groom!

Of course fans spotted the eyebrow transformation and jumped striaght onto Twitter to share thier thoughts...



clearly the first thing Sam done when he left the villa is fix his eyebrows #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAftersun — Kelli Allen (@kallen90_x) July 22, 2018

Sam finally fixed his eyebrows #LoveIsland — Anysia Mehta (@AnysiaMehta) July 23, 2018

so glad sam from #loveisland has sorted out his eyebrows — Daniella Abudarham (@Daniella_A7493) July 23, 2018

Sam has drawn in his eyebrows to make them match a bit more. We thank God, I’m a touch less disgusted now x #loveisland — Cabeleira (@OnlyDebz) July 22, 2018

Sam’s seen the comments online about his eyebrows and has reached for the pencil #LoveIsland — lyd (@Lydia__Cooper) July 22, 2018

The trolling Sam received in the villa had been pretty harsh - check out some of the tweets that had been posted whilst he was on the show...

sam is so cringe and his eyebrows- i can’t he has to leave #loveisland — princess (@yxngtillerr) July 19, 2018

Sam’s eyebrows annoy me like I can’t even concentrate on what his saying because the eyebrows just ... lmao! #loveisland — Sssobia (@Ssssobia) July 17, 2018

Are we just gonna ignore sam eyebrows? He looks like the aunties in church who draw on their eyebrows with the same vigour they use to pound yam. #loveisland — wahala #esnpod (@BigWahala) July 17, 2018

Na Sam keep your sunglasses on mate no one needs to see those eyebrows #LoveIsland — Sophia (@sophiahaj_xo) July 16, 2018

We're glad Sam and Georgia are still going strong and look forward to seeing how their relationship progresses after their exit from the villa.

