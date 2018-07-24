Love Island's Sam Bird Gets Eyebrow Makeover After Being Trolled Online

24 July 2018, 11:55

Sam Bird's eyebrows were one of the biggest talking points outside the Love Island villa and it appears all the talk has got to him!

Whilst Love Island fans were pretty captivated by Sam Bird and Georgia Steel's relationship in the house, they were also obsessed with Sam's eyebrows.

During his time in the Love Island villa, Sam's eyebrows were often ridiculed on social media for not being even and he was subjected to comments and trolling from the moment he entered the show.

But since leaving the villa, Sam has appeared on various other TV programmes, including Love Island Aftersun and fans have spotted that he's had his eyebrows 'fixed' by professional beauty experts.

International Celebrity Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist MarcosGMakeup has revealed he got his hands on Sam ahead of his appearance on Aftersun and gave him a professional groom!

Of course fans spotted the eyebrow transformation and jumped striaght onto Twitter to share thier thoughts...

The trolling Sam received in the villa had been pretty harsh - check out some of the tweets that had been posted whilst he was on the show...

We're glad Sam and Georgia are still going strong and look forward to seeing how their relationship progresses after their exit from the villa.

