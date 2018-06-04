Primark Is Selling Official Love Island Merchandise Including T-Shirts And It’s 100% Our Type On Paper

Summer officially starts tonight at 9pm on ITV2 as Love Island is returning to our screens with a hot new cast including Dani Dyer and Hayley Hughes.

What could be better than racing home tonight to get in front of the telly to watch the launch of Love Island 2018?

Doing all the above while kitted out in official Love Island PJs, sipping a brew from an official Love Island mug of course! Oh, and let's not forget the famous water bottle...

Thanks to Primark, you can do just that as they’ve released an entire range of clothing and homeware dedicated to the ITV2 dating show - and it is 100% our type on paper!

There’s also slogan swimsuits, which read: “I should have been on Love Island” and “I’ve got a text!’ as well as bumbags, key rings, hoodies and caps.

It’s all available in stores today and prices range from a measly £1.50 to £12 so don’t be a melt and go get coupling up with all your favourite items!