Did Olivia Atwood Just Accidentally Reveal Amber Davies' New Boyfriend?

Has Amber moved on from Kem already? Olivia apears to have accidentally dropped the bombshell in her recent Instagram story...

It was a sad day when Amber Davies and her Love Island partner in crime Kem Cetinay went their separate ways. The winners of the 2017 series of the show appeared made for each other, but it wasn't to be.

Since their split, neither has entered a new relationship and rumours about whether Kem or Amber is currently dating anyone have been hard to come by, but it seems Olivia Attwood may have just given the whole game away.

In a post on her Instagram stories which she quickly deleted, fellow Love Island star Olivia shared videos of two of her friends drinking in a pub and appears to suggest that one of them is dating Amber.

As you can see in the video above, Olivia turns the camera to her friend JJ and explains, ‘this one ain’t really single though as my Amber’s got him’, seemingly suggesting that the pair are together.

Olivia quickly deleted the clip but fans had already shared it on social media.

So could Amber be finding her dating feet again or is Olivia just having a joke with her mates? Check out the video and decide for yourself!

