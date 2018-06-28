Niall Aslam Reveals The Real Reason He Left Love Island In Heartfelt First Post Since The Show
28 June 2018, 11:54
Love Island's Niall Aslam has broken his silence after his shock exit from the villa, opening up in a heartfelt post about living with Asperger's Syndrome, so what exactly is it?
Niall Aslam shocked the nation when he left the Love Island villa suddenly after just a week on the show, he has now broken his silence for the first time in a heartfelt Instagram post, opening up about living with Asperger's Syndrome.
Aspergers Syndrome is generally considered to be on the “high functioning” end of the autism spectrum, and people with it often find social situations, like that in the villa, awkward and difficult to participate in.
Niall admits that it took him going into the vila to finally accept the diagnosis he first received as a child.
He said: "For far too long I have suffered in silence and not acknowledged a massive fact about my life [...] when I was a young child I was diagnosed with Asperges Syndrome, a fact until this post has never [been] shared outside my family." [sic]
Right, so here it goes...for this post I am putting my laying it on thick brush down and hoping to hit the nation with a love potion. For far too long I have suffered in silence and not acknowledged a massive fact about my life which going into the villa has led me to finally realise and accept. When I was a young child I was diagnosed with asperges syndrome, a fact that until this post has never shared outside of my close family. Growing up was extremely difficult for me and I often felt out of place. I always felt that people didn't understand me, yet I was afraid to reveal my true scales as I did not want the label or stigma that was attached to it. But now I think it is important that I come forward, not only so that I can finally be honest with myself and to those around me, but also so that other individuals in my position can embrace their true colours. It's not been an easy ride for me to come to terms with this fact but I am glad that I can now accept who I am, and am looking forward to my next chapter. I would just like to thank the team at ITV for always backing me and giving me the opportunity to rid my myself of my insecurities and embrace the fact that I am different yet I am still a rainbow fish. I can't explain how grateful I am for the support from the whole team over this period. I would also like to thank the British public for the love you have all shown me over the past few weeks, it has been overwhelming. Now it's time for this rainbow fish to dive deep into the big blue ocean and show the world what I'm all about - there's more layers to come! #AutismAwareness #BeYourOwnKindOfRainbowFish #LessPrangMoreLove
However, after taking some time out of the spotlight since leaving the show, Niall says: " I think it is important that I come forward, not only so that I can finally be honest with myself and to those around me, but also so that other individuals in my position can embrace their true colours".
He signs off the post saying: "Now it's time for this rainbow fish to dive deep into the big blue ocean and show the world what I'm all about - there's more layers to come!"
We're so proud Niall has come forward to share his truth with the world, and that he's had such overwhelming support from the British public, he's our favourite rainbow fish in the sea <3.
