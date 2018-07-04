Love Island Spoiler: Megan Admits She Still Likes Wes But Is Scared Of 'Being Harsh On Alex'

Tonight's episode of Love Island sees the islanders backtrack on their recoupling choices, with Adam admitting he misses Zara and Megan opening up to Wes about still fancying him!

The Love Island villa has been well and truly shaken up after Casa Amor threw some major curveballs into the mix - Megan abandoned Wes just after he sacrificed his relationship with Laura and Adam decided he wasn't going to wait for Zara by immediately jumping into bed with Darylle.

But it seems the Spanish dust has settled and left some of the Islanders having a serious think about whether they've made the right decisions, which sees Megan taking Wes off for a sitdown and admitting she still fancies him, confessing: “I can’t help but gravitate towards Wes.”

Meanwhile, equally itchy footed islander, Adam, is finally addressing his true feelings for Zara, whom he forgot about exactly one night's sleep after she was dumped and six new ladies were thrown into the mix. He admits to Darylle "My head is a bit all over the place.”

Darylle is none too impressed with her tattooed counterpart, telling him she feels abandoned in the main villa, saying: “It’s been really awkward coming into this environment. You brought me here and I’ve seen none of you at all.”

Woah, this is the first rebounding we've witnessed this series - and it looks like it's about to cause just as much drama as when people get sacked off to begin with!

