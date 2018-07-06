Love Island’s Megan Promised To Be FAITHFUL To Her GB Canoeist Boyfriend On The Show

Well, that didn’t go as planned, did it?!

Anyone that’s watched Megan Barton-Hanson swap blokes at the drop of a hat in Love Island might well assume that the former stripper was single… but it turns out she had promised the guy she was seeing before the show she would stay faithful to him while in the villa.

Megan was seeing former GB canoeist Tommy Brady for about three months before she entered the villa and, according to the tabloids, she promised him she “wouldn’t do anything more than kiss” anyone on the show.

A source explains, “He and Megan called each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She told friends she was in love with him. It was getting serious. He even met her parents.

“When Love Island came up, he was very supportive. He said she could go for her career.”

Unsurprisingly, watching his girlfriend have sex with Eyal Booker and get steamy with the likes of Alex Miller and Wes Nelson each night hasn’t gone down too well with Tommy…

The source added, “Tommy's tuned in with friends and been left looking a fool. As far as he's concerned, it's over.”

It comes as one of Megan’s childhood friends claims she was “spoilt” as a child and given whatever she wanted by her parents.

Kimberley Richards, who loved five doors down from Megan and went to her primary school says, “They lived in a nice house and she had an idyllic childhood really. She was quite spoilt to be honest, she would get everything she ever wanted.

“If we went shopping and Megan saw something she liked, she would look at her mum and go ‘can I have this’. And she would usually get it.”

