Love Island’s Marcel Somerville & Gabby Allen Split As His Cheating Is Revealed

Just hours after insisting they were happier than ever, news of Marcel cheating on Gabby on their romantic getaway to Mexico surfaced, the couple has since split.

Looks like Marcel Somerville's going to have to revive his faithful old line "I used to be in Blazin' Squad" to hook himself a new lady after apparently cheating on his Love Island partner in crime, Gabby Allen, whilst on a romantic getaway in Mexico. We know, brutal.

Caroline Flack's Revealed The Launch Date For Love Island 2018

We're actually starting to believe that romance might well and truly be dead, as one of the last remaining Love Island relationships who have always appeared so happy together has ended in... well, total disaster.

A tabloid reports that Marcel was cheating on Gabby with a woman at their luxury resort, waiting until she went to the gym to hook up with her for 'day sex' and was even spotted openly kissing her at the bar in front of other guests.

Picture: Instagram

We have so many questions like WHY, MARCEL and HOW, MARCEL? Unsurprisingly the couple are said to have split and Gabby has been seen in Marbella on a 'boot camp' holiday with Stephanie Davies and ex-Towie star Dan Osborne (who she was lookin' pretty cosy with on a boat) which initially sparked questions about her relationship status.

The girls have arrived Marbella baby @sally_harding25 @gabbydawnallen A post shared by(@stephaniedavis88) onApr 18, 2018 at 4:43am PDT

According to the MailOnline, just hours before Marcel's holiday cheat fest was confirmed, Gabby hit back at speculation the couple who have been dating for nine months were over, telling them they were "absolutely fine" and the pair were "baffled at where [the story] had come from". They then broke up when the revelations surfaced.

Picture: GIPHY

The next series of Love Island starts on Monday June 4th, and honestly, we hope this year's contestants don't suffer the same fate as 2017's bunch - who knows, maybe they'll even get married on TV like Jess and Dom, because nothing says 'I love you' like having Jeremy Kyle as your witness.

Download Our Shiny New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Fancy watching Olivia Attwood getting chucked out of a bar?