Love Island’s Malin Andersson Confirms She’s Pregnant

4 June 2018, 17:46

malin andersson

Malin Andersson has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The former Love Island star has only been dating her new man, Tom Kemp, 27, since January but has insisted he is her ‘soulmate’.

She told a tabloid: “I am feeling quite shocked about being pregnant to be honest. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

> Love Island 2018 Villa: All The Differences Contestants This Year Will Enjoy 

Malin took part in series two of the ITV dating show back in 2016. 

She coupled with Terry Walsh and the pair were head over heels for each other. That was until she got voted off the island and he jumped into bed with newcomer Emma-Jane Woodham! Malin jetted back to the villa a few weeks later and confronted him and it was TV gold.

However, it looks like she’s finally found her Prince Charming. 

Speaking about her baby daddy, she said: “He is 100 per cent my soulmate which is hard for me to say. I’ve been single since Love Island but this guy I really like. We just click.

 

@tom_callan

A post shared by MALIN ANDERSSON (@missmalinsara) onMay 12, 2018 at 12:31pm PDT

“The worst thing is because we both have so much spare time we do so much random stuff together like canoeing and bike rides. And now he’s got me pregnant, brilliant.”

Congrats, guys! 

Latest Love Island News

Carmie Sellitto

This Guy Claims His Girlfriend Left Him To Be On Love Island 2018
Eyal Booker Love Island 2018

Who Is Eyal Booker? Love Island 2018 Contestant's Age, Job And Former Pop Band
Love Island 2018 Villa

Where Is The Love Island Villa? The 2018 Filming Location Is Revealed!
Everyoung Eyal

Who Is Love Island 2018 Contestant Eyal Booker's Boyband EverYoung?
Love Island Hayley Hughes model bikini

Hayley Hughes Love Island 2018: From Her Model Career, To Her Instagram And Ex-Boyfriend, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

More Movies & TV News

Riverdale Season 3

Riverdale Season 3 Cast, Release Date, News & Latest Storyline
Gemma Collins Spin Off Show

TOWIE's Gemma Collins and Arg Are Set To Get Their Own Spin Off TV Show
Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now: The ITV2 Romances That Lasted From Series 1,2 and 3
Love Island 2015 Cast

Love Island 2015: Where Are Your Favourite Couples From The First Series Now? And How Successful Have They Been?
Big Narstie Shoved BGT Asset

Viewers Were Shocked After Big Narstie Shoved A BGT Finalist Who Tried To Dance With Him