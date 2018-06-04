Love Island’s Malin Andersson Confirms She’s Pregnant

Malin Andersson has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The former Love Island star has only been dating her new man, Tom Kemp, 27, since January but has insisted he is her ‘soulmate’.

She told a tabloid: “I am feeling quite shocked about being pregnant to be honest. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Malin took part in series two of the ITV dating show back in 2016.

She coupled with Terry Walsh and the pair were head over heels for each other. That was until she got voted off the island and he jumped into bed with newcomer Emma-Jane Woodham! Malin jetted back to the villa a few weeks later and confronted him and it was TV gold.

However, it looks like she’s finally found her Prince Charming.

Speaking about her baby daddy, she said: “He is 100 per cent my soulmate which is hard for me to say. I’ve been single since Love Island but this guy I really like. We just click.

“The worst thing is because we both have so much spare time we do so much random stuff together like canoeing and bike rides. And now he’s got me pregnant, brilliant.”

Congrats, guys!