Everyone's Mugging Off Muggy Mike; Rinsing Him For Having The Same Pose In Every Photo

22 May 2018, 10:38

Mike Thalassitis Same Pose Asset

As far as poses go, Mike's is not our type on paper.

Can you believe it's been nearly a year since Mike Thalassitis - or, if you use his birth name, Muggy Mike - graced our TV in a pair of barely visible shorts, and a pair of shades, ready to steal everyone's women.

What a charmer, eh?

> Danny Dyer’s Daughter, Dani, ‘Confirmed’ For Love Island Amid Seriously Strict Rules From Her Dad

Well, during that year-long period, Mike's been getting in 365 days worth of posing. It's just a shame that - as some of his followers have noticed - he hasn't changed that pose a single time. Like, not even once.

Commenting on his Instagram, some of the 'Love Island' alumni's 629k followers have been saying the likes of "Top tip- change that pose.i swear I’ve seen this pose a million times" and "O here's the hand pose again! Wish you would disappear"

We don't know what they're talking about. How can you say this...

 

A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) onApr 18, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

Is similar to this? And that this...

 

A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) onJan 31, 2018 at 11:32am PST

Is similar to this?!

 

A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) onNov 24, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

Okay, we take it all back. The comments are right.

> Love Island's Making A Return, And We'll Be Bringing You All The Latest News Over On Our App!

