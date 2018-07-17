Love Island's Kendall's Twitter Was Hacked, And Is Being Forced To Message The Hacker For It Back

After leaving the Love Island Villa a few weeks ago, Kendall Rae Knight's Twitter was hacked, and now the hacker is forcing her to message them.

Kendall Rae Knight's Twitter was hacked recently, and now the hacker is forcing her to message them on Instagram, in order to regain access to her account.

The message read as "Kendall, if you would like your account back, reply to my Instagram message.. simple....

"My Instagram username is "Pause"," continued the hacker, writing to her 55.5k followers. The Love Island star took to her Instagram Story to confirm the hacking, whilst she was shopping.

My Instagram username is "Pause" — Kendall Rae Knight (@KendallRKnight1) July 16, 2018

In the video, Kendall said "Just to let you know, apparently my Twitter's been hacked. I'll try to sort it soon. Don't believe anything you read".

Hopefully, this issue will be resolved soon.