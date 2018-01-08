Kem And Scarlett Moffatt Shut Down Rumours They're An Item, After Amber Hints There's Something Going On

Things. Just. Got. JUICY.

If you didn't catch 'Love Island', not only are we sorry for you for missing out on an incredible visual experience, but you also probably didn't see the drama going on between Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

While the pair went on to win the reality show, they broke up recently, but now some fans (and Amber, herself) reckon there's a new recoupling with Kem and Scarlett Moffatt.

After Kem's first performance on 'Dancing On Ice', the camera panned to his bestie, Chris Hughes, beside Scarlett as they both cheered on his impressive score, which lead to viewers questioning their relationship, with one fan, Olivia, writing "Definitely something going on between Kem and Scarlett Moffatt".

Kem's ex, Amber, then shared the post saying "You said it." Awk. Ward.

You said it https://t.co/8fXzKoDaYZ — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) January 7, 2018

The pair did, however, share a post on Instagram later, to clarify that there were no romantic intentions - Scarlett shared a Boomerang of herself with Kem, and captioned it with "BFFs!!".

The only couple we're here for is Kem and Chris, after they shared some impressive impressions...