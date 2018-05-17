WATCH: Kem Cetinay Has Spoken Out About His Battle With Anxiety And PTSD

The reality star has spoken frankly about the mental health problems he has experienced since his childhood...

Love Island star Kem Cetinay has opened up about suffering from anxiety and PTSD since his childhood in an interview with the NSPCC.

In the talk Kem sat with alongside his mum and recalls the triggering moment of his PTSD when his mum almost died from septicaemia when he was just nine years old.

He recalls how his mental health caused him to walk out of school and become reclusive as a teenager before he realised he was suffering from depression and has urged young people to be open about how they are feeling so they don't have to experience what he did.

