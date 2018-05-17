WATCH: Kem Cetinay Has Spoken Out About His Battle With Anxiety And PTSD

17 May 2018, 14:47

The reality star has spoken frankly about the mental health problems he has experienced since his childhood...

Love Island star Kem Cetinay has opened up about suffering from anxiety and PTSD since his childhood in an interview with the NSPCC. 

Love Island's Kem Finally Breaks His Silence Following Split From Amber In A Heartwarming Post

In the talk Kem sat with alongside his mum and recalls the triggering moment of his PTSD when his mum almost died from septicaemia when he was just nine years old. 

He recalls how his mental health caused him to walk out of school and become reclusive as a teenager before he realised he was suffering from depression and has urged young people to be open about how they are feeling so they don't have to experience what he did.

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Caroline Flack at AOL Build

Caroline Flack Hits Out At Former Love Island Stars During Live Interview
Gabby Marcel Cheating Jokes Asset

Watch: Jimmy Carr Jokes With Gabby Allen And Marcel Somerville About Cheating Months Before It Happened
Love Island 2015 Cast

Love Island 2015: Where Are Your Favourite Couples Now? And How Successful Have They Been?
Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now: The ITV2 Romances That Lasted
Caroline Flack Falls At BAFTA Asset

WATCH: Caroline Flack Falls Over As She Collects A BAFTA For Love Island

More Movies & TV News

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse Trolled Lili Reinhart With The Most Hilariously Savage Tweet Of 2018
Harry Potter Millionaire Question Asset

Harry Potter Fans Were Raging With This 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' Contestant

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers
Camila Cabello Juliet Asset

Did Camila Cabello Hint She's Going To Be In A Steven Spielberg Movie?
Christina Aguilera Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: Christina Aguilera Teaches James Corden How To Diva In Carpool Karaoke