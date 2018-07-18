WATCH: Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes Read Out The Dodgiest DMs They've Sent

18 July 2018, 08:08

Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay have spent a year out of the Love Island Villa, sending some pretty risqué texts. We thought it was time they told us exactly what they've said...

It's been a year since Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay were in the Love Island Villa. And, erm... They're relationships didn't work out as well as Caroline Flack would've hoped.

They've been single for quite some time, and have been sending DMs to all sorts of women. That's why we took it upon ourselves to find out exactly what they said.

> Chris & Kem Cringe At Their Iconic Love Island Moments

Chris Hughes Kem Cetinay w/ Roman Kemp

The 'Little Bit Leave It' singers popped by - armed with their phones - to see Roman Kemp and Vick Hope and chat about their brand new show, 'You vs. Chris & Kem'.

We thought it was time to put Chris VERSUS Kem, however, but seeing who was the most chicken when it came to their DMs. We randomly selected a few messages they'd sent, and we found out that those cheeky lads had been sliding in pretty much every female's direct messages.

And the most heart-breaking thing? We found out that Kem actually has a different best friend to Chris.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News From Love Island...

Latest Love Island News

Samira Mighty on Georgia Love Island

WATCH: Samira Mighty Slams Georgia As Love Island's Most Annoying Islander
Stormzy Hits Out At Love Island Haters

Stormzy Slams Love Island Haters & Reveals His Favourite Contestant
Kendall Rae Knight Twitter Hacked

Love Island's Kendall's Twitter Was Hacked, And Is Being Forced To Message The Hacker For It Back
Chris and Kem Watch Their Best Bits

WATCH: Chris & Kem Cringe At Their Iconic Love Island Moments
Love Island Josh Mair

Love Island Josh Mair: Age, Job And Instagram Account Revealed As He Mixes Up ITV2 Villa

More Movies & TV News

Stranger Things' Starcourt Mall

Stranger Things Season 3: The Secret, Dark, Real Life History Of Starcourt Mall
Stranger Things Season Three Asset

Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers
'Love Island' - Laura

Laura Crane Love Island 2018: Details Including Her Job, Age And Instagram Revealed
RAYE Rejected Eyal Booker Asset

WATCH: RAYE Let Slip That She Once Rejected Eyal From Love Island...
Adam Collard Lie Detector Zara McDermott

WATCH: Love Island's Adam Was Hooked To A Lie Detector And Proved He Lied About Zara...