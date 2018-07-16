Love Island Josh Mair: Age, Job And Instagram Account Revealed As He Mixes Up ITV2 Villa

16 July 2018, 16:57

Love Island Josh Mair

New Islanders Josh Mair, Paul Knops, Stephanie Lam and Laura Crane have entered the Mallorca villa - here’s everything you need to know about new boy Josh in particular.

Love Island has welcomed new boy Josh Mair alongside three other new Islanders leaving ITV2 fans with a lot of questions about the newbie from his age, Instagram and even his job.

Entering the villa with his eye on loyal Georgia Steel, Josh is sure to ruffle some feathers however long he might be in the villa for.

Here’s everything you need to know from his career, his social media following and more:

> Love Island Fans Convinced Bosses Didn't Show Frankie And Samira Scenes On Purpose

Love Island Josh Mair

(PIC: ITV2)

How old is Josh Mair?

Josh will be entering the Love Island villa as one of the youngest members at the age of 21.

What is Josh’s job?

The new islander is a DJ and a pretty successful one at that as he said, “I DJ’ed at Zoo Project, I played on their boat party in Ibiza this summer. I’ve played at Birmingham musical festivals in the same line up as Stormzy.”

Josh is also a fitness model.

Love Island Josh Mair

(PIC: Josh Mair/Instagram)

What is Josh’s Instagram account?

A page full of shirtless pictures as he works on his fitness modelling, you can find lots more beautiful pictures of Josh @joshmair96.

Latest Love Island News

Chris and Kem Watch Their Best Bits

WATCH: Chris & Kem Cringe At Their Iconic Love Island Moments
Love Island's Samira & Frankie

Love Island's Samira & Frankie Hint They've Moved In Together With Instagram Tease
Love Island Paul Knops

Love Island New Boy Paul Knops: Instagram, Britney Spears Connection And His Job Revealed
Stephanie Lam Love Island

Stephanie Lam Love Island 2018: Age, Job And Relationship With Chris Hughes Revealed
'Love Island' - Laura

Laura Crane Love Island 2018: Details Including Her Job, Age And Instagram Revealed

More Movies & TV News

Stranger Things Season Three Asset

Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers
RAYE Rejected Eyal Booker Asset

WATCH: RAYE Let Slip That She Once Rejected Eyal From Love Island...
Adam Collard Lie Detector Zara McDermott

WATCH: Love Island's Adam Was Hooked To A Lie Detector And Proved He Lied About Zara...
Keith Lemon Capital's USA Quiz

WATCH: Keith Lemon Makes Katy Perry And Taylor Swift Fight As He Solves USA's Problems!
Keith Lemon Harry Kane Asset

WATCH: It's Coming Home... But Keith Lemon Really Don't Care At All!