Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island 2018: Details Including Modelling, Age, Instagram, Exes & Tinder

29 June 2018, 14:59

Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island

Love Island newbie Jordan Adefeyisan is the "lad's lad" with an eye on the ladies!

Jordan Adefeyisan has entered the Love Island villa 2018 and already has his sights set on Megan Barton-Hanson and Georgia Steel.

Jordan admits his biggest turn-off is 'a girl who is full of herself, I hate when someone thinks they are better than someone else'... this may become problematic.

Here's everything you need to know about the 23 year old model from Stockport:

Meet The 12 New Bombshells Entering The Love Island Villa

jordan adefeyisan

(PIC: ITV2)

What is Jordan Adefeyisan's job?

Come on, surely you can clearly see that Jordan is a model... that face! He's done various different shoots however viewers have already been able to pick him out on the JD Sports website!

Does Jordan have any ex girlfriends?

On the subject of exes, Jordan revealed, "I've not had many girlfriends, I've only seen a few girls. I've not had a serious relationship, it's never been official."

Jordan on Tinder

Jordan may not have had many girlfriends but that hasn't stopped him from checking Tinder every now and then for a potential match. He adds, "I've been on a few Tinder dates that didn't go so well as they've been catfishes. That was awkward, I said 'hello' to the wrong girl!"

Jordan on Instagram

Guess what... he's actually not on Instagram! But... he's a fit model and it's 2018. We're done here.

