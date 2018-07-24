Love Island's Jack Fincham Sparks Rumours He's Left The Villa

Jack Fincham's outburst has left fans concerned that he's decided to leave Dani Dyer and the Love Island villa behind.

They've been the nation's sweethearts for the entire summer, but Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer appear to be going through a sticky patch following the recent lie detector results.

Now, fans are worried Jack's outburst inside the villa has revealed he's decided to leave the show for good.

At the end of the most recent episode, Jack can be seen reacting to a conversation about the lie detector results when he abruptly gets up and claims, "I'm not having this conversation - I'm going!"

Jack's clear annoyance and desire to get up and leave has prompted plenty of fans to worry that he's not only decided to leave the situation he's in but Love Island altogether!

Love Island fans were quick to take to Twitter and share their concerns with the world...

Is it me or did old Jack look like he was about to leave the villa? If he does can we all sign a petition that we don't vote winners until they bring Jack back in to make up with Dani and then meet Danny Dyer. #loveisland might have just screwed the whole series mate — Lauren Harding (@lozharding) July 23, 2018

I can’t sleep so I’m lying in bed and I have too many questions on my mind. Are dani and jack okay? Will they sort all this drama out? Does jack leave the villa like he said in the preview?? I AM STRESSING SO MUCH OVER DANI AND JACK. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/eCDefHTMGr — Sophie Gorringe (@ideksophiexx) July 23, 2018

If Jack walks out because of a faulty like detector test I’m not watching this anymore, so not fair, Dani and Jack are such genuine souls, just leave them alone to be happy #loveisland — Lizz (@lizzgibson_) July 23, 2018

JACK BETTER NOT LEAVE #LoveIsland — b e t h (@_bethlewisx) July 23, 2018

Jack has previously faced testing times in the Love Island villa when his ex Ellie joined the show a few weeks ago, but this latest drama appears to have been too much for him to handle.

With Jack and Dani catching the country's hearts with their amazing love story on the show, literally everyone is keeping their fingers crossed that the pair can work this whole thing out and move forward together.

