Love Island's Jack Fincham Sparks Rumours He's Left The Villa

24 July 2018, 14:57

Jack Fincham's outburst has left fans concerned that he's decided to leave Dani Dyer and the Love Island villa behind.

They've been the nation's sweethearts for the entire summer, but Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer appear to be going through a sticky patch following the recent lie detector results.

Now, fans are worried Jack's outburst inside the villa has revealed he's decided to leave the show for good.

> Love Island Lie Detector: How Accurate Is The Polygraph Test? And How Do They Work?

At the end of the most recent episode, Jack can be seen reacting to a conversation about the lie detector results when he abruptly gets up and claims, "I'm not having this conversation - I'm going!"

Jack's clear annoyance and desire to get up and leave has prompted plenty of fans to worry that he's not only decided to leave the situation he's in but Love Island altogether!

Love Island fans were quick to take to Twitter and share their concerns with the world...

Jack has previously faced testing times in the Love Island villa when his ex Ellie joined the show a few weeks ago, but this latest drama appears to have been too much for him to handle.

With Jack and Dani catching the country's hearts with their amazing love story on the show, literally everyone is keeping their fingers crossed that the pair can work this whole thing out and move forward together.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Love Island News!

