Love Island's Idris Virgo's Angry Messages To A Girl Who Rejected Him Uncovered

Love Island's new contestant Idris Virgo's messages to a girl who rejected him have been posted on social media, and its safe to say he doesn't take the let down too well...

Love Island contestant Idris Virgo has made quite the impression in the villa after his fireman performance, but as his messages attempting to 'flirt' with a girl who had a boyfriend have gone viral on social media, people are starting to have second thoughts on the new island bombshell.

One Twitter user, Sophie Robinson couldn't pin down why Idris seemed so familiar to her, until she went back through her messages from 2013 and found this awkward exchange between her and the professional boxer.

Was racking my brains why the new guy Idris from love islands name was so familiar, searched my inbox and found this he is deffo that guy #loveisland pic.twitter.com/PXzqjkB1l5 — sophie robinson (@__sophsoph) July 12, 2018

Aside from the abomination of spelling errors, Idris accuses Sophie of thinking she's 'god's gift' for turning him down after repeatedly telling him she has a boyfriend.

Some have called her out for unearthing messages from over five years ago, but others are praising her for exposing what they've deemed 'bratty' behaviour.

So you just kept this for 5.5 years?? — Charlotte Black (@NewsOnPa) July 12, 2018

Disappointed but not surprised lool — Cassy Swain (@cassyswainsays) July 12, 2018

