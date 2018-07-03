Grace Wardle Love Island: Tattoos, Age, Instagram And Job Revealed

Dr Alex George has officially coupled up with new Love Island contestant Grace Wardle but what do we know about her? Social media handles and career revealed.

Love Island 2018 finally saw Dr Alex George’s confidence soar as he proudly coupled up with newbie Grace Wardle.

But what do we know about the new ITV2 contestant Grace? Who is she and what is her age and job?

Here’s everything you need to know about the star who is from London, from her Instagram to her secret tattoos:

(PIC: Grace Wardle/Instagram)

How old is Love Island Grace?

The new villa housemate is 25 years old.

Grace Wardle’s tattoos revealed

Firmly in view, the reality star has a mandala tattoo on the inside of her left arm. On her wrist, she has a series of small symbols and then on her thigh, she has another flower tattoo.

(PIC: Grace Wardle/Instagram)

Grace Wardle job

Grace works as a hairdresser for chain Headmasters and claims she once even washed Joanna Lumley’s hair.

Love Island Grace on Instagram

Find out more about the new villa mate Grace on her Instagram page at grace.wx.