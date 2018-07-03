Grace Wardle Love Island: Tattoos, Age, Instagram And Job Revealed

3 July 2018, 15:49

Grace Wardle Love Island

Dr Alex George has officially coupled up with new Love Island contestant Grace Wardle but what do we know about her? Social media handles and career revealed.

Love Island 2018 finally saw Dr Alex George’s confidence soar as he proudly coupled up with newbie Grace Wardle.

But what do we know about the new ITV2 contestant Grace? Who is she and what is her age and job?

Here’s everything you need to know about the star who is from London, from her Instagram to her secret tattoos:

> Former Love Island Contestant Eyal Booker Reveals Amber Davies Slid Into His DMs

Love Island Grace Wardle

(PIC: Grace Wardle/Instagram)

How old is Love Island Grace?

The new villa housemate is 25 years old.

Grace Wardle’s tattoos revealed

Firmly in view, the reality star has a mandala tattoo on the inside of her left arm. On her wrist, she has a series of small symbols and then on her thigh, she has another flower tattoo.

Love Island Grace Wardle

(PIC: Grace Wardle/Instagram)

Grace Wardle job

Grace works as a hairdresser for chain Headmasters and claims she once even washed Joanna Lumley’s hair.

Love Island Grace on Instagram

Find out more about the new villa mate Grace on her Instagram page at grace.wx.

Latest Love Island News

Josh Georgia Left Love Island

Love Island 2018: People Are Convinced Georgia And Wes Have Left The Villa After Airport Sighting
Grace Wardle Love Island

Love Island 2018: Where Is Grace Wardle? Has She Been Sent Home From Casa Amor?
Eyal Monday Motivation

WATCH: Eyal Channels His Inner-Guru By Reading Some Ridiculous Monday Motivation
Zara Mcdermott love island aftersun

Watch: The Moment Love Island's Zara Sees Adam Kiss Darylle For The First Time
Eyal Booker Amber Davies DMs

WATCH: Eyal Confirms That As Soon As He Left The Love Island Villa, Amber Slid In His DMs

More Movies & TV News

Noah Schanpp Stranger Things Spoiler

WATCH: Noah Schnapp Accidentally Lets Slip A Stranger Things Death Spoiler!
Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island

Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island 2018: Details Including Modelling, Age, Instagram, Exes & Tinder
Rosie 'Love Island' Make-Up Challenge

WATCH: Rosie Gives Love Island's Adam A Taste Of His Own Medicine By Wrecking His Make-Up
Darylle Sargeant Love Island

Darylle Sargeant 'Love Island' 2018: Age, Instagram, Ex-Boyfriends and Tattoos Revealed
Hayley Hughes Spelling Bee Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Hayley Hughes Gets Thrashed By A 13-Year-Old In Spelling Competition