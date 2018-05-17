Watch: Jimmy Carr Jokes With Gabby Allen And Marcel Somerville About Cheating Months Before It Happened

On a past episode of 'Your Face Or Mine' some pretty awkward cheating conversation came up...

They were one of the last remaining couples from 2017's 'Love Island', but when it emerged Marcel cheated on Gabby whilst on a romantic Mexican getaway, she quickly told that boy bye and has been spotted having a blast on hol with her pals since.

Gabby Allen Breaks Her Silence After Marcel Somerville's Cheating Scandal

It turns out, Jimmy Carr might be something of a psychic (although he got the whole cheating thing the wrong way round) when joking that Gabby was having an affair on a an episode of 'Your Face Or Mine'.

That won't make awkward watching for Marc at all.

Picture: GIPHY

