The Official Love Island 2018 Trailer Is Here

25 May 2018, 15:45

As the start date of 4th June is announced, there's now an official trailer for the summer reality show and it's getting us all kinds of excited.

Caroline Flack piloting a love plane with one ticket to the villa to kick off this year's Love Island is the best thing that's happened all day and we strongly recommend you take a look.

Jonny Mitchell Says He Can Get You Onto Love Island 2018

With less than two weeks to go until June 4th, when the nation collectively reclines into their sofas and doesn't emerge again for a month, rumours about what changes are coming to the series, from the sex, to the smoking and even the contestants earnings going to producers are flying.

