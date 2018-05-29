One Of The New Love Islanders Is Connected To A Previous Controversial Contestant

Just when you thought the 'Love Island' villa couldn't heat up any more, we go and find out that one Islander is already BFFs with a past contestant!

It's here. 'Love Island' is finally upon us. After months of teasing us, we can expect to see 11 sexy singletons hit the Spanish resort, but it might seem that someone is more experienced than the others.

We're not talking about one contestant having more dates than the others - we're talking about an Islander getting the inside scoop from their mate who's already been on the show.

Kendall Rae-Knight, a retail manager from Blackpool, is hitting the 'Love Island' villa looking for "something long term", but she may have got a few tips from former contestant, Zara Holland.

Pic: Twitter

The pair met in 2014, after they were both touring the beauty pageant circuit, where they both competed for Miss England, alongside TOWIE's Shelby Tribble.

With any luck, Kendall's stint on 'Love Island' will go better than her pal's, Zara, after she left the show prematurely.

