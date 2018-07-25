Get Tickets To Watch The Love Island Final At Capital's Viewing Party Plus Celeb Q&A!

Wanna hang out with past and present Love Island stars and the odd celeb too? Get your tickets now!

If you're anything like us, you're already dreading life without Love Island as the series is about to finish on Monday 30th July, but we've got the perfect thing to stave off your post-Love Island blues... we're hosting a star-studded viewing party for the final!

Yep, you could be watching the live final of Love Island next Monday while rubbing shoulders with stars of this year's show - none other than Eyal Booker and Alex Miller - and from previous series as well as a couple of pop stars, including 'Barcelona' star Max George, too. And the best bit? Tickets are only a tenner and the money raised will go to Global's Make Some Noise, too!

As well as access to the viewing party, your ticket will get you a drink and canapés on arrival and access to a Q&A with the Love Island stars hosted by Capital's Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay after the show too.

WHEN: Monday 30th July 2018 at 7.30pm

WHERE: Ham Yard Hotel, 1 Ham Yard, Soho, London W1D 7DT

HOW MUCH: £10 per ticket

TICKETS GO ON SALE: Wednesday 25th July 2018, 8am.

TERMS & CONDITIONS: Click here

WHO'S COMING?

Max George

Alex Miller - Love Island 2018

Eyal Booker - Love Island 2018

Marcel Somerville - Love Island 2017, former Blazin' Squad member

.... and more!

So if you're totally loyal babe, make sure you bag your tickets quickly before they sell out and get ready to party with us on Monday 30th July from 7.30pm at London's Ham Yard Hotel, Soho. It would be proper muggy to miss it!

Line-up subject to change.

