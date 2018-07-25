Get Tickets To Watch The Love Island Final At Capital's Viewing Party Plus Celeb Q&A!

25 July 2018, 07:57

Love Island party

Wanna hang out with past and present Love Island stars and the odd celeb too? Get your tickets now!

If you're anything like us, you're already dreading life without Love Island as the series is about to finish on Monday 30th July, but we've got the perfect thing to stave off your post-Love Island blues... we're hosting a star-studded viewing party for the final! 

Did You Know The Love Islanders Were In SO Many Music Videos?

Yep, you could be watching the live final of Love Island next Monday while rubbing shoulders with stars of this year's show - none other than Eyal Booker and Alex Miller - and from previous series as well as a couple of pop stars, including 'Barcelona' star Max George, too. And the best bit? Tickets are only a tenner and the money raised will go to Global's Make Some Noise, too! 

As well as access to the viewing party, your ticket will get you a drink and canapés on arrival and access to a Q&A with the Love Island stars hosted by Capital's Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay after the show too. 

WHEN: Monday 30th July 2018 at 7.30pm

WHERE: Ham Yard Hotel, 1 Ham Yard, Soho, London W1D 7DT

HOW MUCH: £10 per ticket

TICKETS GO ON SALE: Wednesday 25th July 2018, 8am.

TERMS & CONDITIONSClick here

WHO'S COMING?

Max George 

 

Alex Miller - Love Island 2018

 

Eyal Booker - Love Island 2018

 

Marcel Somerville - Love Island 2017, former Blazin' Squad member 

.... and more! 

So if you're totally loyal babe, make sure you bag your tickets quickly before they sell out and get ready to party with us on Monday 30th July from 7.30pm at London's Ham Yard Hotel, Soho. It would be proper muggy to miss it!

Line-up subject to change.

> We've Got All Of Your Love Island News And Gossip Over On Our App!

Latest Love Island News

Alexandra Love Island kiss

Love Island Spoiler: Alexandra's Kiss Secret Is Exposed Leaving One Islander Feeling Mugged Off
Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

Love Island's Jack Fincham Sparks Rumours He's Left The Villa
Love Island's Sam Bird

Love Island's Sam Bird Gets Eyebrow Makeover After Being Trolled Online
Love Island Lie Detector Jack and Dani

Love Island’s Jack Fails Dani’s Lie Detector Questions Sparking Split Fears
Love Island Laura and Jack lie detector test

Love Island Lie Detector: How Accurate Is The Polygraph Test? And How Do They Work?

More Movies & TV News

Simon Pegg on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

WATCH: Simon Pegg Performs A Moving Rendition Of Cardi B's 'I Like It'
Riverdale Season 3

Riverdale Season 3: Cast, Release Date, News And Trailer Revealed
Celebrity Big Brother 2018 eye

Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Rumours, Start Date And Potential Line Up Revealed
Henry Cavill Sonny Jay Word Sneak

WATCH: Henry Cavill Gets REALLY Freaked Out By Sonny Jay's Weird Questions...
Made In Chelsea in Croatia cast

Made In Chelsea Croatia: When Does It Start? Who Are The Cast? Details Revealed