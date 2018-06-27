This Is How Much It'll Cost You To Meet Kendall From 'Love Island'...

27 June 2018, 12:22

Kendall 'Love Island' Meet And Greet Asset

We've all wanted to appear in 'Love Island', haven't we? You can get the next best thing, by meeting Kendall Rae-Knight... For a small fee.

Applying for 'Love Island' isn't the easiest thing. You have to be buff. You have to be charismatic. And - most importantly - you have to think Brexit has something to do with trees.

You can get the next best thing, though, by siding up with the cast of the current series, by attending meet-and-greet sessions, like one Kendall Rae-Knight is attending.

> WATCH: You Definitely Missed Dani Dyer's Acting Debut In Movies Alongside Her Dad!

It does, however, come at a small price. And by 'small', we mean 'small'. Kendall is hosting a night in Newcastle Upon Tyne, aptly named 'Skint', where you can meet the former Islander for £2.

Yup. That's it. Who's got the last laugh now, Adam?

Kendall Rae-Knight on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman

According to the event's page, Kendall will be doing "a full meet and greet in the club", and it gets better - drinks are £1 all night. What we would give to hear Iain Stirling narrate this night...

> If You Want The Low-Down On 'Love Island', Grab Our App Now!

Latest Love Island News

Wes Laura Megan Love Island

Love Island Spoiler: Wes And Megan's Shock Double Kiss As She Prepares To Ask Wes To Leave 'Older' Laura

Dani Dyer 'We Still Kill The Old Way'

WATCH: You Definitely Missed Dani Dyer's Acting Debut In Movies Alongside Her Dad!
Eyal Megan Love Island Conflict

Love Island Spoiler: Eyal's Outrageous Comment About Megan's Sexual History Causes Conflict Between The Couple
Hayley Hughes

Love Island 2018's Hayley Hughes Reveals Her Secret Health Scare Producers Cut From The Show
Jack Fincham Dani Dyer Love Island 2018 Kiss

Jack Fincham's Ex Is Reportedly Poised To Join Love Island & Fans Are Not Having It

More Movies & TV News

Amber Davies Ruben Loftus-Cheek Asset

That Awks Moment When Amber Davies Goes To Slide In Loftus-Cheek's DMs, And Sees They've Already Been Flirting
Charles Melton Fat-Shaming Tweet

'Riverdale' Actor, Charles Melton Apologises After Fat-Shaming Tweets Leak
Chadwick Boseman 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards

WATCH: Chadwick Boseman Hands His MTV Movie Award To A Real Life Hero
Alex Love Island Iain Stirling

WATCH: Iain Stirling Rinses Love Island's Alex's Sex Appeal

Amber Davies Reacts Kem Kendall Relationship

"I'd Rather Watch Paint Dry" - Amber Davies Drags Kem And Kendall's 'Romance'