WATCH: Eyal Channels His Inner-Guru By Reading Some Ridiculous Monday Motivation

Nothing will help a man get over being pie'd on TV like reciting some motivational quotes atop of a mountain. Ain't that right, Eyal?

Poor ol' Eyal. First he was pie'd off by Hayley on 'Love Island'. Then, just as he was started to fall for Ellie, he was voted off of the Villa. Give the guy a break, eh?

To help the curly-haired hunk get over all of the stress from the show, we sent him to the top of a mountain to recite some powerful motivational messages.

And by "mountain top", we actually mean our green screen studio downstairs, but it's the same-difference really, ain't it?

Now, we all knew that Eyal was a deep and moving man, but when he says stuff like "Never let anyone treat you like a yellow Starburst; you are a pink Starburst", you'll get goosebumps all over.

This will forever go down as one of the most powerful speeches in history.

