WATCH: Eyal Channels His Inner-Guru By Reading Some Ridiculous Monday Motivation

2 July 2018, 14:21

Nothing will help a man get over being pie'd on TV like reciting some motivational quotes atop of a mountain. Ain't that right, Eyal?

Poor ol' Eyal. First he was pie'd off by Hayley on 'Love Island'. Then, just as he was started to fall for Ellie, he was voted off of the Villa. Give the guy a break, eh?

To help the curly-haired hunk get over all of the stress from the show, we sent him to the top of a mountain to recite some powerful motivational messages.

> WATCH: Eyal Confirms That As Soon As He Left The 'Love Island' Villa, Amber Slid In His DMs

And by "mountain top", we actually mean our green screen studio downstairs, but it's the same-difference really, ain't it?

Now, we all knew that Eyal was a deep and moving man, but when he says stuff like "Never let anyone treat you like a yellow Starburst; you are a pink Starburst", you'll get goosebumps all over.

This will forever go down as one of the most powerful speeches in history.

> Grab Our App For All Of The 'Love Island' Down Low

Latest Love Island News

Grace Wardle Love Island

Love Island 2018: Where Is Grace Wardle? Has She Been Sent Home From Casa Amor?
Zara Mcdermott love island aftersun

Watch: The Moment Love Island's Zara Sees Adam Kiss Darylle For The First Time
Eyal Booker Amber Davies DMs

WATCH: Eyal Confirms That As Soon As He Left The Love Island Villa, Amber Slid In His DMs
leigh-anne little mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Boycotts Love Island Over ‘Lack Of Diversity’
love Island, new, contestants

Ellie Jones Love Island 2018: Everything From Her Ex Jack Fincham, Age, Job & Baby Ballroom

More Movies & TV News

Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island

Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island 2018: Details Including Modelling, Age, Instagram, Exes & Tinder
Rosie 'Love Island' Make-Up Challenge

WATCH: Rosie Gives Love Island's Adam A Taste Of His Own Medicine By Wrecking His Make-Up
Darylle Sargeant Love Island

Darylle Sargeant 'Love Island' 2018: Age, Instagram, Ex-Boyfriends and Tattoos Revealed
Hayley Hughes Spelling Bee Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Hayley Hughes Gets Thrashed By A 13-Year-Old In Spelling Competition
Kendall 'Love Island' Meet And Greet Asset

This Is How Much It'll Cost You To Meet Kendall From 'Love Island'...