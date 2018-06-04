Who Is Eyal Booker? Love Island 2018 Contestant's Age, Job And Former Pop Band

As Love Island 2018 prepares to kick off, everyone is wondering who Londoner Eyal Booker is, how old he is and what he does for a living...

We are entering the most important month of the year for Britain- Love Island 2018 is kicking off, and as we prepare to sit glued in front of our screens for two months of the summer, everyone wants to know everything about the new contestants- especially the super good looking ones that used to be in a pop band? Not naming any names.

We've found out everything you'd ever need to know about one of this year's boys- Eyal Booker...

Who Is Love Island 2018 Contestant Eyal Booker's Boyband EverYoung?

Where Is He From?

Eyal lives in London but is originally from Hertfordshire.

How Old Is He?

The model and self proclaimed 'wannabe presenter' is 22-years-old.

Does He Have A Girlfriend?

No, nor has he had a serious relationship, Eyal says his only relationships have lasted from a few weeks to about six months, but all that could be about to change as he says he's "looking for love".

Is He Religious?

Eyal is Jewish and describes himself as "having a fun energy and [is] a spiritual person".

Where Did He Go To University?

He studied leisure and events marketing at Bournemouth University- the same university as last year's Montana Brown!

What Does He Do For A Living?

For such a young guy, Eyal has achieved LOADS- from a four year stint pop band EverYoung and attending the pretisigous Sylvia Young Theatre School where plenty of former celebrities such as Rita Ora and Amy Winehouse attended, to modelling and bagging himself a spot in this year's villa! He also recently made an appearance in Zara Larsson's music video for Lush Life, he's everywhere!

Randomly, he also does a wicked monkey impression and believes he was a monkey in another life, multitalented guy.

What Are His Social Media Accounts/Handles?

Eyal has already managed to build himself a pretty impressive social media following- 80 thousand Instagram followers and he isn't even verified yet!

His instagram handle is: eyalbooker

Twitter: He doesn't seem to have an account yet.

We can expect this number to shoot up as the show kicks off tonight at 9pm!

