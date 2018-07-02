WATCH: Eyal Confirms That As Soon As He Left The Love Island Villa, Amber Slid In His DMs

2 July 2018, 10:05

After leaving the 'Love Island', Eyal confirmed that an ex-Islander, Amber Davies, has already slid into his DMs. Maybe they'll couple up now?!

Eyal was left heart-broken after he left the Love Island villa, with Zara, but nothing will make him feel better than an influx of blue ticks sliding into his DMs.

The spiritual heartthrob popped by to chat to Roman Kemp and Vick Hope about his stay in the ITV2 house, and things escalated real quick.

Eyal Booker Capital Breakfast Roman Kemp Vick Hope

Speaking of his successes post-Love Island, (because, let's face it, it didn't go too well in the show), Eyal said that he'd received a few verified users slide in his DMs on Instagram.

But the one that really got us hyped was Amber Davies, who recently started chirpsing Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and is now making the moves on Eyal.

They're the real couple of 'Love Island' 2018. Soz, Dani and Jack.

