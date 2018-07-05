Love Island DJ Tom Zanetti To Set Pulses Racing As He Enters ITV2 Villa - Details Revealed

5 July 2018, 17:05

Love Island DJ Tom Zanetti

Who is the Love Island DJ performing at their Ministry of Sound party? Here’s everything you need to know from his new song, Instagram and more.

Love Island contestants including Megan Barton-Hanson and Georgia Steel will be treated to a villa party hosted by DJ Tom Zanetti.

Entering the ITV2 house for one night only, the DJ is sure to set some pulses racing just before four of the contestants are voted to leave.

So who is Tom Zanetti? What is his Instagram, new song and age? Details revealed:

> Danny Dyer Will Go Into Love Island To Meet Daughter's New Boyfriend Jack Fincham

DJ Tom Zanetti

(PIC: Tom Zanetti/Instagram)

Who is Tom Zanetti?

A famous DJ, Tom has had a hit single with You Want Me and travels the globe during the summer DJ’ing at top pool parties.

He’s worked with plenty of Love Island stars too as the likes of Kady McDermott, Katie Salmon and more featured in his music video. He’s also featured new contestant Jack Fowler.

How old is Tom?

The hitmaker is 29 years old.

DJ Tom Zanetti

(PIC: Tom Zanetti/Instagram)

Tom on Instagram

Quite the cheeky DJ, Tom often shows off his loving relationship with his son, his DJ adventures and er, his bottom on the picture-sharing site.

Check it out for yourself at tomzanettitz.

Latest Love Island News

Caroline Flack and boyfriend Andrew Brady

Caroline Flack And Boyfriend Andrew Brady Relationship Details Revealed: From How They Met To Their Engagement
Danny Dyer Love Island Villa

Danny Dyer WILL Go Into Love Island Villa To Meet Daughter Dani’s Boyfriend Jack Fincham
Megan Barton Hanson Surgery Love island

This Pre-Surgery Photo Of Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson Has People Shook
Love Island Darylle Sargeant tattoos

Love Island Darylle Sargeant Is Unrecognisable Without Tattoos And Piercings

Megan Adam Regret Decision Love Island

Love Island Spoiler: Megan Admits She Still Likes Wes But Is Scared Of 'Being Harsh On Alex'

More Movies & TV News

Keith Lemon Harry Kane Asset

WATCH: It's Coming Home... But Keith Lemon Really Don't Care At All!
Megan Sugar Daddy Asset

Love Island's Megan Had A "Few Sugar Daddies" Before Entering The Villa
Love Island Cash Prize

Love Island 2018: What Is The Prize And How Much Money Do The Winners Get?
Noah Schanpp Stranger Things Spoiler

WATCH: Noah Schnapp Accidentally Lets Slip A Stranger Things Death Spoiler!
Eyal Monday Motivation

WATCH: Eyal Channels His Inner-Guru By Reading Some Ridiculous Monday Motivation