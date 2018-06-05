Love Island 2017's Danielle Sellers Reveals Her Ex Is Headed Into The Villa

She also revealed that she wants to go back in too!

Last year's Love Island contestants appeared on This Morning to spill some tea about the villa and chat about what they are up to a year on (spoiler alert Jess and Dom are getting married in Mykonos, which confuses us because we thought they tied the knot on GMB, but whatever) and short-lived contestant Danielle Sellers revealed an ex of hers is headed onto the show.

The revelations didn't stop there - she confessed her ex is set to enter the villa as a 'late entry' (which usually means they're super hot, ya know, just to mess everyone's relationships up) admitting "this is going to be not so fun to watch for me" causing Philip Schofield to declare "oh, this is AWKS!"

Nothing but respect for Phil's use of such Love Island appropriate lingo.

