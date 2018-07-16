WATCH: Chris & Kem Cringe At Their Iconic Love Island Moments

16 July 2018, 17:54

Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay take a fond look back on one of the most intense bromances ever caught on screen.

Love Island's Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay might not be in this year's show but they've continued to make us laugh ever since they left. But we wanted to go back to where it all began and see just what makes this bromance special.

> WATCH: We Grilled Kem Cetinay About His Ex, Amber Davies, Sliding In Stars’ DMs

We queued up Chris and Kem's very best bits on the laptop and let the lads tell us exactly what was going on in the villa when they first met.

From renditions of High School Musical to shaving each other's... erm... private... places... there'll never be a duo as iconic as these two when it comes to ITV2's hit show.

 

The look... of looove... is in Kem’s eeeyees... @kemcetinay @chrishughesofficial #loveisland

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) onJul 13, 2018 at 4:22am PDT

Chris and Kem's new show 'You Vs. Chris & Kem' starts Monday 16th July! 

> Download our app to make sure you keep up to date with ALL the Love Island news you need.

