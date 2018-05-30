Caroline Flack Just Gave A Forbbiden Sneak Peek Into The Love Island Villa

Love Island host Caroline Flack just gave everyone a sneaky tour of this year's villa, despite not being allowed to!

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack just gave a totally against the rules sneak peek into this year's villa, exclaiming "I'm not even allowed to say I'm here, but it's too exciting!". We feel ya, Caz!

Although a producer was nearby to keep her from dishing out too much info, it didn't stop her pumping some weights in front of the mirror, one of the favourite pastimes of the contestants and showed off some of the best features of the villa including the pool.

Roll on Monday!

