Will Love Island Be On Tonight Following The News Of Sophie Gradon's Death?

21 June 2018, 16:09

'Love Island' 2018 Line-Up

Fans have called for the show not to be aired tonight as a mark of respect.

Following the shock news that former Love Island 2016 star Sophie Gradon had passed away aged just 32 today, fans have called for tonight's episode of Love Island not to be aired as a mark of respect. 

Celebs Pay Tribute After News That Former Love Island Contestant Sophie Gradon Has Died

Although there has been no official word from Love Island bosses on whether the show will go ahead tonight or not, fans took to Twitter to make their opinion known: 

The news of Sophie's death broke today after her boyfriend posted a heartbreaking message to her on Facebook and police confirmed they had found the body of a 32-year-old woman at a house last night. Their statement read, "At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a properly in Medburn, Portland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

We'll keep you updated on whether tonight's episode will be cancelled or not. 

