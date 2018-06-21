Will Love Island Be On Tonight Following The News Of Sophie Gradon's Death?

Fans have called for the show not to be aired tonight as a mark of respect.

Following the shock news that former Love Island 2016 star Sophie Gradon had passed away aged just 32 today, fans have called for tonight's episode of Love Island not to be aired as a mark of respect.

Celebs Pay Tribute After News That Former Love Island Contestant Sophie Gradon Has Died

Although there has been no official word from Love Island bosses on whether the show will go ahead tonight or not, fans took to Twitter to make their opinion known:

Even though I absolute enjoy watching @LoveIsland, I don't think it should air tonight out of respect — Jessica Hockey (@jessicahockeyx) June 21, 2018

I think @LoveIsland should cancel tonight's show out of respect for Sophie she was a huge bubbly girl back in 2016! X — Elizabeth Modelling (@ElizabethModell) June 21, 2018

the show should have a memorial, or be cancelled tonight out of respect for sophie — Lucyy (@lucyyhurst) June 21, 2018

Hope there's a tribute to her if the episode scheduled for tonight still goes ahead RIP Sophie #LoveIsland https://t.co/1IlZPAmuat — Imogen (@imo_m11) June 21, 2018

Or, just dont air tonight!!!

I agree with @MissMalinSara previous tweet!

DO NOT AIR

LET HER FAMILY FRIENDS LOVED ONES GRIEVE WITHOUT HAVING TO SEE LOVE ISLAND EVERYWHERE #stayshapey https://t.co/JApkLJ7AvO — Paige (@Greaves11Paige) June 21, 2018

@LoveIsland it shouldn't be aired tonight out off respect for @sophiegradon — Stephanie Tees (@StephanieTees) June 21, 2018

i really hope you put some kind of memorial on for tonight’s episode, or cancel it in respect to Sophie Gradon #LoveIsland — Lucyy (@lucyyhurst) June 21, 2018

The news of Sophie's death broke today after her boyfriend posted a heartbreaking message to her on Facebook and police confirmed they had found the body of a 32-year-old woman at a house last night. Their statement read, "At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a properly in Medburn, Portland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

We'll keep you updated on whether tonight's episode will be cancelled or not.

> Grab Our App To Get All The Latest Love Island News