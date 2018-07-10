Boyfriend Of Tragic Love Island Star Sophie Gradon Found Dead

10 July 2018, 19:22

sophie gradon

Awful news.

The boyfriend of reality star Sophie Gradon has been found dead just days after the former Love Islander's funeral. 

Aaron Armstrong, 25, was left devastated by his partner's passing and announced her shock death with a heartbreaking post last month. 

He wrote: "I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby you're my world forever ever and always."

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said in a statement: "At around 12:20pm today police received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth. 

 

Happy Birthday Baby

A post shared by Sophie Gradon (@sophiegradon) onJun 11, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner."

