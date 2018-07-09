WATCH: Big Shaq Has His Eye On Love Island Babe Kazimir Crossley

9 July 2018, 11:51

Man's not hot... but Kaz definitely is.

Love Island is still ruling the land of television and rightly so. So much so that even Big Shaq took some time out at Wireless Festival to tell us he's got his eye on the absolute babe that is Kazimir Crossley.

You can't exactly blame him can you!

kazimir crossley love island

PIC: ITV2

When quizzed on the current season of everyone's favourite show, he replied, "There're a lot of love in the air". It is Love Island so technically he is correct.

However when asked if any of the contestants have caught his eye, he stated, "I don't do PDA... however for Kez (Kaz), might do a little... behind the blanket".

