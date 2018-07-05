This Pre-Surgery Photo Of Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson Has People Shook

5 July 2018, 11:27

Megan Barton Hanson Surgery Love island

Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson continues to shock as her pre-surgery pictures emerge, and the latest one is barely recognisable of the blonde bombshell we see on our screens!

Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson has been stirring the pot of drama in the villa for the past few weeks with her heartbreaking ways, but little does she know, she has the whole nation shook with old photos of her emerging that look literally nothing like her.

The picture has people believing that she just maaay have had a little bit of work done... or, quite a bit.

She has been open about a lot of the work she's had done in the villa, admitting she's had fake boobs, veneers and her lips done.  Hello! magazine reported she's had over £25,000 worth of plastic surgery done, from fillers in the cheeks to a nose job adding to the list.

Many Twitter users have taken the opportunity to criticise the cruel comments surrounding the photos and highlight the need for society to change its attitude toward shaming women who choose to change their appearance.

